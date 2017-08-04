QuikTrip Coming to S.A.

By Pilar Arias

QuikTrip is coming to San Antonio.

Better known as QT, the convenience store and gas station chain is aiming to open more than 100 locations in the Alamo City and Austin.

“(It’s all about) the customers and employees. I would say most of our employees have been with the company 20 years,” QT Director of Real Estate Matt Miller said.

The first San Antonio store is expected to open by next summer. Company staff are currently meeting with real estate agents, developers and contractors to determine location sites.

Part-time clerks start at $10 an hour. Store Development Coordinator Becky Dudley said QT does hire students in high school, and all that’s needed to be an assistant store manager is a high school diploma.

QT stores offer made-to-order food and drinks. QuikTrip Corporation currently owns and operates more than 763 stores in 11 states.