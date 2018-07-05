Racing car loses control, strikes 3 Texas police motorcycles
By Associated Press
|
Jul 5, 2018 @ 11:20 AM
Melvin Valle (Photo: Galveston County Jail)

GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — A Texas teenager is in custody after authorities say his car careened out of control while racing another vehicle and struck three police motorcycles as officers stood nearby.
Eighteen-year-old Melvin Valle was being held Thursday at the Galveston County jail on charges that include reckless driving. He also was being held on an immigration hold.
Authorities say a Galveston officer and two with the Texas Department of Public Safety were monitoring vehicle speeds Tuesday when Valle began racing another motorist.
Speeds reached nearly 80 mph (129 kph) before Valle hit his breaks and lost control of the car, sending it into the motorcycles.
The three officers were able to run out of the way and were not hurt.
Online jail records don’t indicate whether Valle has an attorney.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Dallas police: Woman shoots man trying to take SUV with kids Bank restores stolen funds to 112-year-old Texas man Texas retail gasoline prices hold steady at $2.65 per gallon ‘Plane Bae’ says ‘there’s still hope’ for him and mystery woman Parts of Houston flooded on the 4th Record rainfall in Houston as searing heat lingers out West
Comments