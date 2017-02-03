Railroad Bridge Fire Snarls Train Traffic

FILE - In this July 15, 2013, file photo, Union Pacific Railroad locomotives sit on a track at a rail yard in Phoenix. Union Pacific Corporation reports financial results Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

An overnight fire has heavily damaged a railroad trestle bridge in West Bexar County, bringing train traffic in that area to a halt.

The bridge in Macdona caught fire around 10 Thursday Night, but Jeff DeGraff with Union Pacific Railroad says it wasn’t completely extinguished until 2 Friday Morning.

He says about a third of the bridge was destroyed, so it’ll take awhile to make the necessary repairs.

“The line runs east-west between San Antonio and Spofford, Texas and from there, it continues west to California,” said DeGraff.

In the meantime, they’re rerouting some trains.

“We’ve also been able to hold some trains that have a little more flexibility in their schedule because we’re looking at probably at least a day to get this bridge fixed,” he said.

That bridge is scheduled to be completely replaced down the road, but for now, they’re trying to get it repaired so that they can reopen those tracks as quickly as possible.