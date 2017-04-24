Rain Rock Up for NIOSA

The famous rain rock is up at NIOSA.

Those in the know will tell you it’s all about the folklore.

“When cowboys were doing cattle drives, and they were concerned about the rain or bad weather, they’d find a limestone rock with a naturally occurring hole in it–and they would hang that on a fence” NIOSA Chair Patti Zaiontz told KTSA News.

The rock went up Monday Morning in hopes of warding off any bad weather that might pop up during the four days of NIOSA–which begin Tuesday.

The tradition began forty years ago–when then NIOSA Chair Joanna Parrish hung the rock for the first time.

“Joanna did that–hung that rock up… and NIOSA had a wonderful week” Zaiontz said.