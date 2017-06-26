Rainbows and Mud Puddles.

I dig gay people. Gay people are cool.

Apart from being snappy dressers, they also tend to be just a little more interesting than most straight folk. I don’t mean that as a slam against straight folk, just acknowledging that when you come into the world with a controversial reality, you tend to develop both a heightened sense of humor and an inner strength that allows you to roll with the punches your reality is invariably going to bring you. Funny and strong people tend to be more interesting than non-funny and non-strong people. Not to mention all of the gay people I have known over the years also tended to be excellent cooks who could mix a mean cocktail, as long as the wet bar is fully stocked and the olives are fresh.

I also believe “gayness” is, in fact, something you are born with. This is not merely because of the countless personal experiences I have heard over the years, but mostly because it just makes physical sense. Being gay can only be a choice if being straight is a choice, and I’m here to tell you, being straight was never a freaking choice for me. I knew I was straight back in the early-70’s when I first discovered Charo shaking her magnificent breasts on The Johnny Carson Show while squealing, “Cuchi-cuchi!” Nope. Didn’t choose that. It just sort of ‘was so.’

That having been said, I have mixed reactions to District One City Councilman Roberto Trevino’s proposal to paint several crosswalks with rainbows on North Main Avenue in support of the LGBT community. On the surface, seems like a pretty cool thing to do. Gay Pride has been a long and hard-won battle for gays and lesbians, culminating in the 2015 Supreme Court decision to ban bans banning same-sex marriage, a decision I supported. I have always supported gay marriage, mostly in the hope that, over time, they’ll improve the model us straight people have been screwing-up for a couple of thousand years. A friend of mine from high school just celebrated his 22nd anniversary with his partner, and I have yet to break 20 years with anyone. So why not slap rainbows all over North Main? They’ve earned the colors and the pride.

Still, there is something oddly elitist about it.

If anyone were to suggest painting African designs on the crosswalks on the east side in celebration of Black Pride, or Mexican designs on the crosswalks on the west side, that person would be called a racist. “How DARE you suggest that only black people live on the east side!” they would holler, their eyes bulging with moral outrage. But why is that?

Could it be that to outwardly acknowledge a lot of black people live on the east side, you would also have to acknowledge that the east side is riddled with shuttered businesses, dilapidated housing, a thousand pot holes, and crappy streets that flood like the River Ganges every time San Antonio gets a light Spring rain?

I appreciate the idea behind the crosswalks on North Main, but it could also be interpreted as yet another example of the City Council being more concerned with shining-up downtown than spending a few serious buckolas on the maintenance and development of the surrounding areas, some of which have been ignored by city government for generations.

Just saying it might be a good idea to drain a few mud puddles before we start laying down the rainbows.

Perhaps that’ll bring a little pride to the whole city.

Jesus loves you and so do I,

rev s

