Rangers Join Search for Brady Jersey

New England Patriots QB Tom Brady #12 celebrates a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons at Super Bowl 51 on Sunday, February 5, 2017 in Houston, TX. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

The search for Tom Brady’s missing Super Bowl jersey now includes the Texas Rangers.

Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick asked the Rangers to join the investigation–which began after the Patriots’ Quarterback and his teammates frantically searched the locker room at Houston’s NRG Stadium following an MVP performance in Super Bowl LI.

“I put it in my bag… and then I came out… and, it wasn’t there anymore” Brady said in describing what happened following the game.

The Lieutenant Governor said he’s a Texans and Cowboys fan first–but doesn’t want to see anything mar what was a victory for the entire state in pulling off the big game.

“Whoever took the jersey should turn it in. The Rangers are on the trail” Patrick said after asking the Rangers to assist the Houston Police Department wit their investigation.

For his part, Brady is hoping the jersey will turn up soon.

“It’s unfortunate, because that’s a nice piece of memorabilia” Brady said, adding “If it shows up on eBay somewhere, someone let me know.”