Re-Scheduled Brockhouse Neighborhood Meeting Monday

By Pilar Arias

San Antonio District 6 City Councilman Greg Brockhouse is hosting his first neighborhood representatives meeting Monday.

The meeting had been rescheduled from last Monday due to weather.

The District 6 Neighborhood Representatives Meeting will be from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Pre-K 4SA West Education Center at 1235 Enrique Barrera Parkway. Anyone wishing to attend is asked to contact Brockhouse’s office.

“We have neighborhoods across the district don’t even know each other anymore,” Brockhouse said. “They haven’t connected and talked about shared sacrifice and doing the things together that are going to build District 6. So my number one goal is to just get everybody together.”

Attendees will mostly consist of neighborhood leaders, board members and commissioners. Brockhouse will lay out the new neighborhood plan (#D62U), neighborhood sweeps plan and listen to leaders about their concerns for the community.