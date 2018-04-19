Reading My Eyeballs Out In April

Some people have a soothing hobby, like painting or horseback riding.

Some meditate. I would, but my meditating only lasts for seconds before I start thinking of something un-peaceful.

So, I read, every chance I get, which I think has kept me sane, and that’s why we have this page…in case you are looking for reading and relaxing ideas of your own.

Continuing this month’s books read:

“The Twisted Thing” by Mickey Spillane (1966)…a man who wouldn’t have enjoyed the #MeToo era. Everyone in this potboiler is twisted.

“Conflict of Duty” by Jeffrey Dorwart (1983)…published by the US Naval Institute Press, it’s about how naval intelligence did way more than naval intelligence before there was a CIA.

“Fearless Jones” by Walter Mosley (2001)…the whodunit that began his “Fearless Jones” series. Everything Mosley writes is choice.

“Flight of Eagles” by Jack Higgins (1988)…I love Higgins, but this thriller is way too farfetched. Even .300 hitter whiff now and again.

“Mortal Fear” by Robin Cook (1988)…as good as any other Cook medical mystery. You read it hoping it couldn’t happen in real life.

“Guns, Germs and Steel’ (1999) by Jared Diamond…I’m not exaggerating when I say this is an attempt to explain everything that’s happened in the last 13,000 years. When you finish it, there should be a little graduation ceremony just for you.