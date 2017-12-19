The real collusion was to keep Trump from being president (Audio) KTSA radio host Trey Ware speaks with Judge ANDREW NAPOLITANO who suggests that the real collusion was to prevent Trump from being president. CLICK PLAY BELOW and LISTEN NOW Andrew NapolitanoDonald Trumptrey ware Related Content TREY’s TAKE: Calling B.S. on $400 million Pa... Watch the Trump/Pena-Nieto Press Conference TREY’s TAKE: Our First Time – And It W... Trey’s WAKE UP CALL — As the Las Vegas... TREY’s TAKE: Rigged From The Git-GO TREY’s TAKE: Did This Really Just Happen? Le...