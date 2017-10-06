Reconstructed Streets Unveiled on SW Side

By Pilar Arias

More than $14 million in street, drainage and sidewalk improvements were showcased on San Antonio’s southwest side Friday morning.

Theo and Malone Avenues between I-35 and Zarzamora Street were completely reconstructed as a result of the 2012 bond program.

“It’s a big improvement. It’s a lot better for us,” resident Michael Salas said. He utilizes the Palm Heights Community Center, where the ribbon cutting for the project completion took place.

Assistant City Engineer Luis Maltos told Palm Heights seniors who attended the event that more improvements are coming to District 5 as a result of the 2017 bond program passed in May.

Some of the improvements unveiled include 4-feet sidewalks, 11-feet travel lanes, 8-feet parking lanes, 5-feet bike lanes and new traffic signals.