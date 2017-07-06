Record Hail Storm Damage in TX in 2016

By Don Morgan

We’re getting a dollar amount on damage from the hail storms that rolled through Texas last year.

Mark Hanna at the Insurance Council of Texas says it all adds up to the highest annual losses ever recorded. More than 5 billion dollars. Hanna says that’s just damage and loss reports from property owners.

If you add in the auto claims, it’s another 1 and a half billion.

The area with the highest loss amount is San Antonio. The hail storm on April 12th of 2016 resulted in 1.4 billion dollars in property losses and damage.

Hanna says that sets an all time record. The previous record was from a storm on Fort Worth in May of 1995.

More than a half million claims were filed statewide following last years hail storms.