Record number of Texans to travel for Independence Day

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A record number of Texans will be leaving town for their Independence Day festivities.

AAA Texas says 3.4 million Texans will travel at least 50 miles from home for the 4th of July, a 5.7 percent increase compared to the previous year and the highest number ever recorded by the automobile club in the last 18 years.

Nationally, 46.9 million Americans will be traveling for the holiday, a 5.1 percent climb.

An overwhelming majority — 2.9 million Texans — will travel by car, a 5.5 percent increase. About 326,000 will fly and 204,000 will take some other form of transportation, like buses or trains.

“This Independence Day will bring record-breaking travel volume, as more Texans take to the roads, skies, rails and waterways than ever before,” said Kent Livesay, Vice President & General Manager, AAA Texas. “A strong economy is allowing for consumers to take advantage of more opportunities to travel this holiday, contributing to an already busy summer travel season.”

Since the holiday falls on a Wednesday this year, it is expected to give travelers more flexibility to travel, allowing to utilize the weekend before, after or even both to lengthen the getaway.

The top domestic destinations are Orlando, Anaheim, Seattle, Anchorage and Honolulu. The top international destinations are Rome, London, Dublin, Vancouver and Paris.

AAA says the average traveler will pay $171 in airfare, the lowest Independence Day airfare in five years.

However, the cost of renting a car and staying at a hotel are both up. Car rentals are up about 2 percent, now averaging $66 per day. AAA Two Diamond hotels are up 11 percent compared to last year and AAA Three Diamond hotels are up 2 percent.

AAA expects to assist more than 362,000 drivers across the country during the holiday travel period.