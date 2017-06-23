Record Number of Texans set to travel for Independence Day

By Don Morgan

A record number of Texans will be making a holiday weekend road trip for Independence Day.

Daniel Armbruster at Triple A Texas tells us more than 3.2 million people in the Lone Star State plan on taking a trip of 50 miles or more from home. That’s more people taking trips for the 4th of July than ever before.

“We’re seeing lower gas prices, rising incomes, and higher consumer confidence lately. Combine that with the fact that many people are getting off work on Friday the 30th and they don’t have to be back until Wednesday the 5th. That’s giving people a lot of reasons to celebrate out nation’s independence with a trip away form home.”

So how will Texans be traveling? The most popular mode of transportation is automobile, followed by air travel, trains, buses and cruise ships.

Nation wide, more than 44 million Americans will be heading out of town for the long weekend.