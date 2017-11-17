Record Setting October for TX Jobs

By Bill O’Neil

An historic October on the jobs front across the Lone Star State.

“The Texas unemployment rate fell to 3.9%–setting a record for the lowest unemployment rate recorded in four decades” Texas Workforce Commissioner Ruth Hughs said.

In the San Antonio area, the numbers show the jobless rate tumbled all the way down to 2.9% last month.

“Seasonally adjusted job growth continued as Texas gained 71,500 jobs in October Hughs said.

A couple of industries were especially strong when it came to adding positions in October.

“Industries adding jobs included Leisure and Hospitality… which added 34,700 jobs and Trade, Transportation and Utilities–which added 10,300 positions” Hughs said.

Across the State, the lowest unemployment rates were found in Amarillo and Midland–the highest in the Rio Grande Valley.