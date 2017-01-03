Record Year for S.A. Transplant Surgery

2016 was a record year for San Antonio’s Methodist Specialty and Transplant Hospital.

“For 2016, we had a total of 202 live donor kidney transplants,” Hospital CEO Jeff Wilson said. And that’s significant because “our live donor transplant program has been growing over the last several years and that’s kind of bucking a trend nationally.”

In 2015, Methodist did 173 live donor kidney transplants; 2016 saw a 17% increase over 2015 numbers.

You don’t have to be an exact match to be a live kidney donor, just close enough on tissues that immunosuppressant drugs can be used. And you can always be put into the donor pool to help someone else.

If you need a kidney through a living donor or if you are an individual who is willing to donate a kidney, please visit http://sahealth.com/service/kidney-live-donor-program