Records: 9 threats in months before Santa Fe school deaths

SANTA FE, Texas (AP) — Police records show Santa Fe High School received nine threats in the months leading up to the mass shooting last month that left 10 people dead and 13 injured.

Santa Fe Independent School District Police Chief Walter Braun says none of the threats was related to the May 18 massacre.

Records obtained by the Houston Chronicle show one of the threats came nine days before the shootings at the school southeast of Houston. Eight students and two substitute teachers were killed. A 17-year-old student, Dimitrios Pagourtzis, is jailed and charged with capital murder.

Braun says he won’t detail the nature of the threats received. Records show they’re among 114 incidents like auto accidents, medical issues, disturbances and suspicious activities the school district police handled from January through May 18.