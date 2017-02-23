Red Cross Continues to Assist Storm Victims

By Bill O'Neil
|
Feb 23, 7:12 AM

The ongoing effort to help victims of Sunday night’s tornadoes could use your help.

Libby Castillo at The American Red Cross Serving Greater San Antonio says they aren’t getting as many request for assistance as they did on Monday and Tuesday. She tells us they worked with families trying to clean up their heavily damaged homes by supplying food, temporary shelter and clean up supplies.

Even though the majority of the people they helped are on their way towards getting their lives back together, they Red Cross still needs you.

Castillo says if you want to volunteer or donate some money, go to Red Cross dot org.

