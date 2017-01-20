Red Cross Installing Smoke Detectors This Weekend

The American red Cross will be installing smoke alarms for area families who need one this weekend.

Libby Castillo tells us they want to help reduce the number of home fire deaths by 25 percent this year and the first step towards that goal, making sure every home has a smoke detector.

“A lot of people don’t know this but every day, 7 people are killed in a house fire in America and 36 more are injured.”

Castillo tells us there are still a lot of homes without working smoke detectors so the Red Cross is not only giving them away for free, they’re installing them as well.

Just contact the local chapter of the Red Cross to get one.