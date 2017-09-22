Red Cross Opening S.A. Resource Center For Harvey Victims

By Don Morgan

The Red Cross is teaming up with partner agencies to offer Hurricane Harvey victims still needing help to get back home.

They’re opening up a resource center that brings several relief groups together so that Harvey victims can get the help they need and find it under one roof.

Libby Castillo from the Red Cross says people and families needing relief can get help with everything from the basic necessities to filling out paperwork and learning about the aid that’s available to them.

English and Spanish speaking caseworkers will be on hand at the Multi-Agency Resource Center today.

Castillo says they’re opening the center in San Antonio because so many Harvey Victims ended up here when they evacuated before the storm hit the Gulf Coast.

If you or somebody you know has been affected by Harvey, stop by the Freeman Coliseum Expo Hall C from 9am until 7pm Friday.