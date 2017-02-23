Red Cross Opens Client Services Center for Storm Victims

As victims of Sunday night’s storms continue to rebuild their lives, the American Red Cross Service Greater San Antonio continues to help.

Libby Castillo says they’ve been working around the clock since the storms hit and they’ll continue to be here to assist, as long as there’s a need.

In fact, they’ve opened a Client Service Center at St. Anthony of Padua Church on Lorenz.

The center is set up to help storm victims with serious damage to their homes. The center will do an assessment to see what type of financial help may be available. Clean up kits and health services are on the scene as well.

The Client Service Center is open until Saturday.