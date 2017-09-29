Red Cross Resumes Harvey Aid Program

This satellite image provided by NASA on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017 shows Hurricane Harvey off the Gulf of Mexico. Harvey intensified as it steered toward the Texas coast on Friday, with forecasters saying it had strengthened to a Category 2 storm with the potential to swamp communities more than 100 miles (161 kilometers) inland. (NASA via AP)

By Don Morgan

The American Red Cross is once again offering financial assistance to Hurricane Harvey victims after an overwhelming number of requests bogged down their system.

Libby Castillo tells us they started the aid program September 11th and they were able to get 45 million dollars out to Harvey victims but they had to take a little time to process the requests they already had before they could take more.

Since the re-launch a few days ago, another 100 million dollars has been provided for people needing direct assistance.

Many families in 39 Texas counties impacted by Hurricane Harvey are still needing your help. If you want to make a donation, log on here

You can also head there if you or someone you know needs help.