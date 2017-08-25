Red Cross Urges You to Finish Preps, Ready to Open Shelters

This satellite image provided by NASA on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017 shows Hurricane Harvey off the Gulf of Mexico. Harvey intensified as it steered toward the Texas coast on Friday, with forecasters saying it had strengthened to a Category 2 storm with the potential to swamp communities more than 100 miles (161 kilometers) inland. (NASA via AP)

By Bill O’Neil

Now is the time to finish your preparations for Hurricane Harvey’s arrival.

“A gallon of water per person–enough for three days… three days of food–non-perishable food–a flashlight with extra batteries” Libby Castillo with the American Red Cross told KTSA News in describing what you might need to get through the storm.

If you have to be out and about in the storm, Castillo also said you need to be watching very closely for flood water.

“Heed that warning all the time… be extra cautious–be extra vigilant when you see things like that and just turn around. You don’t want to risk your life” Castillo said.

Meanwhile, the Red Cross is ready to open shelters in San Antonio if needed. A training session for volunteers is set for Noon Friday at the American Red Cross at 3642 East Houston Street.

“If we have flooding within San Antonio and people lose power and we need to drive through neighborhoods to sever hot food, we’re ready for that as well” Castillo said.