Red Hot Chili Peppers Kick Off Tour in S.A.

A Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band is kicking off it’s latest tour in San Antonio.

After more than thirty years on the road, the Red Hot Chili Peppers show no signs of slowing down. The band is launching it’s 2017 North American tour with a show at the AT&T Center Thursday Night.

Hits like Dani California, Under the Bridge, Give it Away and Suck My Kiss are sure to keep Alamo City fans on their feet.

From here, they head to Houston and Dallas before making their way across the continent. The band formed in Los Angeles in 1983, and have sold nearly 100 million records.