Relief Organizations Feeling the Strain of Two Massive Hurricanes

This satellite image provided by NASA on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017 shows Hurricane Harvey off the Gulf of Mexico. Harvey intensified as it steered toward the Texas coast on Friday, with forecasters saying it had strengthened to a Category 2 storm with the potential to swamp communities more than 100 miles (161 kilometers) inland. (NASA via AP)

By Don Morgan

Relief agencies are being stretched pretty thin in the aftermath of two major hurricanes in three weeks.

While residents in Florida repair the damage caused by Irma, here in Texas the impact of Hurricane Harvey is still being felt along the gulf coast.

Brad Mayhar at the Salvation Army says the agencies canteen trucks along with personnel have been sent to Florida to help feed Irma victims.

“You can’t just up and leave Harvey. There’s still going to be a need there to feed Texans for weeks and maybe even help them in other ways for months to come.”

That’s why your help is still needed.

Mayhar says you can make a donation through the Salvation Army website.

It’s not just money that’s needed for Harvey victims. It’s your time. The storm created the largest feeding effort in the nation’s history and Mayhar says they need to enlist some volunteers. So if you want to go help, then the Salvation Army website has all of the information you’ll need.