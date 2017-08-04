Religious Leaders Launch Anti-Bathroom Bill Campaign

By Bill O’Neil

A group of religious leaders from across the Lone Star State ads its voice to those opposing the so-called “Bathroom Bill.

A series of four online ads will begin popping up across the Texas Friday, one featuring Jim Bankston, a United Methodist Pastor from Houston.

“Its not easy to understand what it means to be transgender, but as Christians we’re called to treat everyone with dignity and respect. That’s why I’m opposed to these bathroom bills being debated in Austin” Bankston said in one ad.

“I talk with folks everyday who are struggling with real problems and I can tell you these bathroom bills are an unnecessary distraction” Bankston added.

Another of the ads features First Baptist Church of Austin Pastor Griff Martin.

“All people have a quality before God, and deserve fairness under the law” Martin said.

The ads are part of a campaign launched by interfaith advocacy group Texas Impact.