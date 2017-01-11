Remember That Time They Called a News Network “Fake”?

No, you don’t, but I’ll remind you.

Come with me, now, back to 2009, the first year of the Barack Obama presidency.

In an interview given by White House communications director Anita Dunn to the New York Times, she spoke openly of Fox News Channel as their “political opposition”.

“We’re going to treat them the way we would treat an opponent.

“As they are undertaking a war against Barack Obama and his White House, we don’t need to pretend that this is the way legitimate news organizations behave”.

See how that works? If you’re not supportive, than you’re a wartime enemy, and not legit.

Legit means you get in line and you stay in line.

Look, Trump’s playing rough with CNN, I get it. You can like it or not. CNN is to Trump’s as FNC was to BO.

Just don’t tell me he’s setting some sort of “dangerous precedent” or “f–king terrifying”, mmkay?

This whole Hollywood elites-as-French resistance fighters thing is already tired.

On the plus side, after years of fawning over Fidel, Chavez, et al., I guess the left finally found a dictatorial tyrant they don’t like.

It’s already been a loooonngg week.