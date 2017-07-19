Remembering Jaime Martinez

By Don Morgan

A lifetime of activism will be remembered in San Antonio Thursday as Civil Rights Leader Jaime Martinez is laid to rest.

Martinez who for years took up the cause of immigrants and their families, died Sunday after a long battle with cancer.

He’s being remembered as a man of faith and strong principles by Henry Gonzalez at LULAC. Gonzalez says he and Jaime grew up together, went to the same high school and fought the same battles for immigrant workers.

“A lot of people depended on him for a lot of things. He was a great leader.”

His enormous impact on the community is a strong influence of City Councilwoman Shirley Gonzales. She says Jaime never stopped believing in the mission to support immigrant workers. She adds Martinez took every opportunity to share the history of those who came here to work and build a better life for themselves and their families.

Martinez will be remembered during a public gathering from 8 to 10 Thursday morning. It’ll be at Jaime Martinez Place near Brazos and Laredo.