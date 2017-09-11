Remembering Karen Wagner on 9/11

By Don Morgan

She graduated from Judson High School in 1979 and began a long decorated career in the US Army. Lt.C Karen Wagner was still serving her country the morning of September 11th, 2001. She was at the Pentagon and was killed when terrorists crashed a jet into the Washington DC building.

Wagner is remembered in the community by a High School named after her and this morning, students attending that school will remember her in a ceremony at the Fort Sam Cemetery.

Judson ISD Spokesman Steve Linscomb says the JROTC Program at Wagner will take part in a wreath laying ceremony at 9:30 this morning. A moment of silence will be held at both Wagner and Judson High Schools to remember those who lost their lives in the 9-11 attacks.

LTC. Wagner is remembered as a school leader who worked tirelessly to make her school and community a better place for everybody.