Remembering Msgr. Larry Stuebben

The man who coordinated Pope John Paul II’s visit to San Antonio has died.

Msgr. Larry Stuebben died Tuesday Morning in hospice care at the age of 84. We’re told he had been battling a variety of serious illnesses in recent months.

A San Antonio native, Stuebben graduated from St. Joseph’s Academy and Central High School before entering St. John’s Seminary and later the new Assumption Seminary.

Stuebben was ordained as a priest in 1955, his first parish was St. Cecilia.

Two vigil services are planned. One will be held at St. Louis Church in Castroville at a time and date to be determined. The second will be held Thursday at a time to be determined at St. Matthew Church on Wurzbach Road.

The funeral is set for Friday Morning at 9:30 at St. Joseph Church on East Commerce Street, presided over by Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller.