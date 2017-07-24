Remembering Smuggling Victims, Calls for Change

By Bill O’Neil

Remembering those who died in the back of an overheated semi–amid renewed calls for change.

“I just can’t imagine them being stuck in there and dying when they thought they were going to come here for a better life” Diandra Borrero said during a vigil for the nine people who died and nearly two dozen others left hurt in that trailer found early Sunday at a Walmart off of I-35 on the Southside.

“If we don’t have more compassion for people–especially undocumented immigrants–I think things can get really worse… like ten times worse than what we just saw” Borrero added.

Those sentiments were echoed by others, who said more people need to get involved in helping those who are victimized by a ruthless practice.

“The more they can learn about the issues of human trafficking and smuggling, the more they can become aware in their neighborhood” said Elizabeth Crooks with Embassy of Hope.

The tragedy is sure to generate new calls for change when it comes to the overall immigration system as well.

“This is a reminder of the very human cost of a broken immigration system” Congressman Joaquin Castro said.

San Antonio State Senator Jose Menendez said an orderly immigration system is a must–but there’s also a bigger picture to see.

“We’re all members of the human race, and so when someone dies… it’s not just some foreigner… it’s not like just some animal… it’s another human being” Menendez said.