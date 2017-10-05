Reminder Of Alamodome Bag Policy Ahead Of Roadrunner Game

In the aftermath of the Las Vegas massacre city officials are reminding University of Texas at San Antonio football fans of the clear bag policy at the Alamodome.

The Roadrunners are back at the Dome Saturday following a three-game winning streak against Baylor, Southern and Texas State.

The team takes on Southern Miss at 6 p.m.

Earlier in June the Dome implemented a clear bag policy, limiting the size and style of bags allowed into the stadium.

Bags and purses larger than 6 x 6 x 6 inches must be clear, plastic, vinyl or PVC and can’t exceed 12 x 6 x 12 inches in size.

All bags are subject to inspection.

Exceptions are made for medically necessary items and diaper bags, but they must be checked.

More info can be found by visiting alamodome dot com.