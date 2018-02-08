BRYAN, Texas (AP) — A Central Texas jury has handed a life sentence to a man convicted of killing a woman whose wounded 9-year-old son managed to call a relative for help.
The Brazos County jury resentenced Stanley Griffin on Thursday.
Griffin had been sentenced to death in 2012 for the strangling of 29-year-old acquaintance Jennifer Hailey at her College Station home and stabbing her 11-year-old son. The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals overturned his death sentence in 2016, though, citing a lack of evidence.
This time, Griffin was tried on a murder charge instead of capital murder, and jurors returned the maximum penalty. Hailey’s son, how 17, survived to testify for the prosecution.
Removed from death row by appeal, Griffin gets life
