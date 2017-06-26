Repeat DWI Offender Sentenced to 30 Years

By Elizabeth Ruiz

A Repeat DWI offender gets 30 years behind bars for his eleventh DWI conviction.

Fifty-seven-year-old Juan Garcia struck a motorcyclist in January of 2014 on W W White Road near Hein. The victim was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

Officers say Garcia had a strong odor of alcohol, bloodshot eyes and slurred speech. He admitted having four to six beers, but he blamed the motorcyclist for the crash.

Toxicology reports later showed that Garcia had a blood alcohol concentration of .21, more than two times the legal limit, when his blood was drawn.

This was his 11th DWI conviction since 1982.

“Mr. Garcia showed a complete disregard for public safety when he chose to repeatedly get behind the wheel while he was intoxicated,” said District attorney Nico LaHood.

“Make a plan ahead of time. Be responsible and don’t make a game time decision,” said LaHood.

Last week, Garcia was sentenced to 30 years in prison. Because of a weapon finding, Garcia will have to serve 15 years in prison before he’s eligible for parole.