By Bill O’Neil

A big blow for the Dallas Cowboys.

Star Running Back Ezekiel Elliott has been suspended for six games by the NFL for violating the League’s personal conduct policy.

The suspension is the result of the League’s investigation in to domestic assault allegations lodged against Elliott by a former girlfriend. He has also been involved in other incidents, most recently an alleged fight inside a Dallas nightclub.

ElliottĀ has three days to decide whether or not to appeal the suspension.