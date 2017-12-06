Report: Kevin Wolff failed court-ordered alcohol test

Bexar County Commissioner Kevin Wolff failed a court-ordered alcohol test.

He’s on probation as part of a plea deal for a drunken driving case from earlier this year.

KSAT-TV says those details come from a report filed by Wolff’s probation officer Monday.

That report says the commissioner skipped 24 alcohol monitoring tests this past spring and tested positive for alcohol during an August urine test.

Wolff must continue the mobile alcohol monitoring through January 2, 2018.

He blamed a malfunctioning monitor for the skipped tests.

Wolff told the TV station Tuesday that he has “done everything asked of [him] and will continue to do so.”

He added he has no intention to step down.

Wolff was arrested in July 2016 after a drunken driving accident in the drive-thru of a Whataburger restaurant.

He had a blood-alcohol level two and a half times the legal limit.

Wolff was originally facing an enhanced charge of DWI, but agreed to a plea agreement to knock down the punishment to a one-year probation.

