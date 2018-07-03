Report: “Last Man Standing” returning without two original cast members

(L-R) Tim Allen, Molly Ephraim; ABC/Craig Sjodin(LOS ANGELES) — Last Man Standing will return for its seventh season, and first on Fox, without original cast members Molly Ephraim and Flynn Morrison, who played series star Tim Allen’s onscreen daughter Mandy and grandson Boyd, respectively.

That’s according to TV Line, which says both roles are being recast. Among the series regulars confirmed to return for season seven, along with Allen, are Nancy Travis, Amanda Fuller, Jonathan Adams, Christoph Sanders, Jordan Masterson and Hector Elizondo.

Fox picked up the well-rated Allen-led sitcom back in May, a year after it was cancelled at ABC.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.