Report: Millenials Doing Better in Texas

A new report on the average incomes for Millenials in major U-S cities finds four in Texas rank pretty high.

Walter Bialis at JLL Research says they took into account the cost of living variations and compared them to the average annual salaries. What they found was that while younger workers prefer living in Boston, Portland and Seattle, their best bet would be to come here.

He says four Texas cities in particular, Houston, Dallas, Austin and San Antonio provide more jobs and better salaries. Plus the cost of living in those cities is lower than other comparable locations.

“For example, the annual average millenial salary in San Antonio is 75,000. In Portland it’s 70,000. That’s not a huge gap but if you factor in San Antonio’s low cost of living, the advantage comes here.”