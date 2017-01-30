Report: Poor Conditions at TX Nursing Homes

A new report from AARP Texas says nursing facilities in Texas are in rough shape.

“Many Texas nursing homes are in shamefully poor conditions,” AARP’s Mark Hollis told KTSA News.

He said the report is actually based on state information.

“There are a number of nursing homes that are having repeated and very serious violations and it’s affecting the quality of care for thousands of people around the state,” he said.

And solutions, he said, have been given to lawmakers before.

“Last legislative session, both the House and Senate independently passed reform bills, but they just didn’t come together because they got hold up in other controversies and never became law,” he said.

He said lawmakers have reform options this session.