By Bill O’Neil

A big change is coming to the San Antonio Congressional landscape.

Congressman Lamar Smith plans to retire at the end of his current term.

In a statement, Smith says “For several reasons, this seems like a good time to pass on the privilege of representing the 21st District to someone else.”

The current Chairman of the House Science, Space and Technology Committee, the soon to be 70-year old Smith was first elected to Congress in 1987.