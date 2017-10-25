Report Suggests Opportunities Lacking for “Children of Color”

By Bill O’Neil

A new report suggests “children of color” won’t find the same opportunities in Texas or across the United States.

“What we see in Texas is scores for African-American children and Hispanic children in this index tend to be much lower than for white and Asian children” Kristie Tingle with the Center for Public Policy Priorities said.

She blames a lack of funding and targeted programs for those kids.

The Annie E. Casey Foundation’s Laura Speer agrees, calling for more of an effort to keep families together in their communities, while helping kids to meet key developmental milestones and providing their parents with more in the way of economic opportunities.

“It’s really important to focus on policies and programs that improve opportunities for low income workers, and address the needs of parents and kids” Speer said, adding it’s an issue that affects a large number of children today.

“There are more than 18-million children who are themselves immigrants–or who have at least one parent who was born outside of the country. That’s about one in four kids” Speer said.