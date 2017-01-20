Report: Texas Among Nation’s Leaders in Medicaid Waste

A new report from the Council for Medicare Integrity shows Texas has the third highest Medicare waste per beneficiary in the country.

‘Waste’ is overpayments made to providers out of the Medicaid program each year.

“You find that enormous amounts of taxpayer dollars are flying out of the medicare program because of improper billing or erroneous billing,” Council Spokeswoman Kristin Walter said.

According to the report, in fiscal year 2015, Texas made more than $50M in overpayments.

“We’re basically losing, for the two million plus Medicare beneficiaries in the state, it’s $20 per person that’s lost every year from Medicare,” she said.

And it’s happening in every state, which, she said, is why Medicare loses billions each year.