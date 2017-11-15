Report: Most of Us Not Seeing Pay Raises

By Bill O’Neil

Has it been a while since you’ve gotten a pay raise?

A new study suggests you’re far from alone.

“A little bit more than half of Americans have not seen their pay go up in the last twelve months” Bankrate’s Greg McBride told KTSA News.

By the numbers, it seems younger workers are more likely to have gotten a raise than their older counterparts.

“More so due to things like promotions, new job responsibilities, performance-based increases–or, just leaving and finding a better-paying job” McBride said.

The study also shows Millennials are six-times more likely than Baby Boomers to have seen their salary increase over the last year

“Baby Boomers in particular are considerably less likely to have seen their pay increase… nearly two in three did not get a pay increase” McBride said.

Meanwhile, what once was a standard for yearly pay raises continues to be seen less and less: the cost of living adjustment.

“We also noticed that the cost of living increase tended to be more common among older workers than younger workers” McBride said.