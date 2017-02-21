Republicans Optimistic About Tax Reform

There’s a growing sense of optimism among Republicans in Washington when it comes tot he possibility of seeing tax reform this year.

“We are on track to accomplish tax reform for the first time in thirty years this year” said Houston-area Congressman Kevin Brady who Chairs the House Ways and Means Committee.

“We’re going bold. We have to… because China, Europe, Canada, and Mexico have far surpassed us” Brady said, adding “Our businesses are competing with one hand tied behind their back.”

The Congressman is especially pleased with one provision of reform that’s being talked about.

“That all products and services be taxed equally in America… so no more special tax breaks for foreign products over made in America products” Brady said, convinced such a change will help keep more companies on American soil.