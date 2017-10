The New York Jets lock arms during the playing of the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

The Wall Street Journal reports that NFL owners may meet to discuss a new clause requiring all players to stand for the national anthem. KTSA radio host Jack Riccardi asks if forced patriotism is patriotism at all?

CLICK PLAY BELOW and LISTEN NOW