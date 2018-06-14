Retail gasoline prices in Texas, across US down this week

COPPELL, Texas (AP) — Retail gasoline prices in Texas and across the country declined this week.

AAA Texas on Thursday reported the average price at the pump statewide was down 3 cents to settle at $2.73 per gallon. Nationwide retail gasoline prices slipped 4 cents to reach an average $2.90 per gallon.

Drivers in Midland have the most expensive gasoline statewide this week at an average $3.09 per gallon. The association survey found the cheapest gasoline in Texas is in the Brownsville-Harlingen and McAllen areas at $2.58 per gallon.

AAA officials say gasoline prices continue to dip across the U.S. but remain nearly 50 cents more than last summer in every state.

In San Antonio, the average price dropped three cents to $2.65 per gallon.

KTSA’s Dennis Foley contributed to this report.