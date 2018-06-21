Retail gasoline prices in Texas drop 4 cents per gallon

COPPELL, Texas (AP) — Retail gasoline prices in Texas and across the country have declined this week.

AAA Texas on Thursday reported the average price age the pump statewide dropped 4 cents to settle at $2.69 per gallon. Nationwide gasoline prices slipped 3 cents this week to average $2.87 per gallon.

The association survey found Midland has the most expensive gasoline in Texas this week at an average $3.09 per gallon. Drivers in the Brownsville-Harlingen area have the cheapest gasoline in Texas this week at an average $2.51 per gallon.

AAA on Thursday estimated 3.4 million Texans will travel 50 miles or more away from home during the Fourth of July holiday, nearly 6 percent more than a year ago. Independence Day this year falls on a Wednesday.