Reward Increased in Schertz Murder

A $35-thousand reward is now offered for information leading to an arrest in a murder in Schertz on Christmas Eve in 2015.

That’s where businessman Henry Gutierrez was found dead inside of his home.

Gutierrez’ 2013 white Ford Explorer was later found abandoned at an apartment complex in San Marcos.

Crime Stoppers and anonymous local donors have teamed up in the reward offer. Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers at (877) 403-TIPS. All tips are strictly anonymous.

You can also submit a tip online at http://www.gccsTIPS.org