Rhode Island-based toy manufacturer Hasbro announces pilot toy recycling program
By Associated Press
|
Apr 18, 2018 @ 10:12 AM

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — Toy manufacturer Hasbro is launching a pilot toy recycling program.
WLNE-TV reports that the Pawtucket, Rhode Island-based company is partnering with the recycling company TerraCycle.
Donated toys will be transformed into materials used to make playgrounds, park benches and flower pots, among other things.
People can participate by creating an online account with TerraCycle. The company will send a free shipping label to attach to boxes of toys to be recycled.
Hasbro says the pilot program will be limited to the contiguous U.S., at first.
If successful, the program will be expanded worldwide.

RELATED CONTENT

Trump says ‘good relationship’ formed with North Korea ‘It smells like death:’ Alabama endures NYC ‘poop train’ Target stores offering drive-up service in Florida, Texas Trump Appears To Back Away From Rejoining TPP Southwest passenger ‘did what any registered nurse would do in attempt to save woman who later died Woman ‘partially sucked out a window’ dies after engine failure on Southwest flight
Comments