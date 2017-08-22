Ribbon Cut on New Shelter for Kids in Crisis

By Don Morgan

A short term emergency shelter providing a safe place for children in crisis cut the ribbon on a new facility Tuesday.

Renee Garvins at Roy Maas Youth Alternatives tells is the new shelter takes the place of the shelter they had been using since 1983.

Garvins said that shelter served them well over the years but it’s an old furniture warehouse with low ceilings, no windows and it felt very “institutional”.

The new facility has plenty of windows and higher ceilings and will help the children they serve feel right at home.

Children who are between the ages of 6 and 16 come to the shelter to get away from abusive situations or the just get off the streets.

There are some that just come for a shower and a hot meal “Of course we try to talk them into staying.”

Since the Roy Maas Youth Alternative first began operating in 1976, they have helped tens of thousands of youth in crisis. If you would like to learn more about their important mission or maybe information about how you can help click here.