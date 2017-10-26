Ribbon Cut at New Southside Overlook and Dog Park

By Pilar Arias

The ribbon is cut on a new overlook and dog park at Southside Lions Park.

District 3 Councilwoman Rebecca Viagran is proud of the improvements made possible by the 2012 bond.

“This park is an important part of our community. This is a regional park and a gem in the city of San Antonio,” Viagran said.

The project was managed by Transportation and Capital Improvements on behalf of the Parks and Recreation Department.

“It’s beautiful. We needed something like this,” resident Esperanza Cansino said.

The overlook is at 3486 Hiawatha Street, while the dog park is next to the new senior center on Pecan Valley Drive.